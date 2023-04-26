UWG History Prof Speaks to Golden K Kiwanians

Dr. Mark Janzen (left), history professor at the University of West Georgia, spoke to members of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club on Tuesday regarding the importance of preserving historical artifacts. Speaking with Kiwanian Jerry Orzechowski, Dr. Janzen is holding a safety device from a Central of Georgia Railway train that was used to keep a running engine from rolling forward or backward when it is stopped.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

"History is shaped from what is left behind."

With that statement, Dr. Mark Janzen, professor of public history and museum studies at the University of West Georgia, set the stage for his remarks to members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club weekly meeting Wednesday morning.

