"History is shaped from what is left behind."
With that statement, Dr. Mark Janzen, professor of public history and museum studies at the University of West Georgia, set the stage for his remarks to members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club weekly meeting Wednesday morning.
With his area of specialty being historical collections, Janzen said that he is particularly focused on the importance of what people leave behind. He used a little known and used term, "ephemeral," which relates to things that we currently have but may not last as long as we live.
"All things come from people like yourselves," Janzen noted, "and many of you have kept things that have shaped you, whether you realized it at the time or even now. And these things not only represent people from your past, but you as well."
"And if it goes to the dump, it ceases to exist and is forgotten," he added.
There are 30,000 museums in the United States and triple that number throughout the world, Janzen noted, but he said only one-third of them have a functional database from which their holdings can be determined and researched.
Janzen said that museums and archives not only preserve history, but shape it.
"But there are many, many more items of historical significance that people have stored away in their homes," Janzen said, "but if you want to keep them and pass them down to others they need are to be preserved correctly."
He noted that humidity, temperature and light affect the preservation of materials, it is the fluctuation of these external influences that causes damage.
Also, he said that although dust is not itself a major factor in deterioration, the fact that dust attracts bugs can be detrimental.
As for methods in preserving historical documents and relics, Janzen suggested that labels and containers which are used in identifying and storing items should be made of acid-free materials.
Although his daily professional career is serving as a history professor at the University of West Georgia, Janzen also teaches special classes at the Atlanta History Museum.
"Although I love teaching, personally, my soul interest is how to care for things that we wish to preserve," he said, "so I don't mind people contacting me in regard to how to care for things that they want to preserve."
