UWG previews tight ends and fullbacks

Sophomore Tre Williams looks to lead the tight end/fullback position group for the West Georgia Wolves.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Today, UWG Athletics continues the position-by-position preview of the 2023 University of West Georgia football team with a look at the tight ends and fullbacks.

Often times overlooked in the offense, the tight ends and fullbacks are always great, physical blockers and on occasion get rewarded with a touchdown or two.