Today, UWG Athletics continues the position-by-position preview of the 2023 University of West Georgia football team with a look at the tight ends and fullbacks.
Often times overlooked in the offense, the tight ends and fullbacks are always great, physical blockers and on occasion get rewarded with a touchdown or two.
Leading the room is Tre Williams, who was just selected Preseason All-Gulf South Conference heading into his sophomore season.
“Tre was a good part of our offense last season and I think he’s going to show up a little more and be more productive this year,” said tight ends and fullbacks coach Ashly Salomonsky. “I think he’s accepted his role and he’s ready to show out in it.”
Williams played in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and caught nine passes for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Another player at the position that has caught Salomonsky’s eyes this fall is Zach Obi. The Jonesboro native came in as a transfer defensive lineman, but has since transitioned into an offensive role, and Salomonsky is pleased with his growth.
“From last year to this year, Zach has made a lot of strides,” said Salomonsky, “He’s gotten a lot better and is focused in on a lot of things and I think he’s going to help us a lot.”
Behind Williams is a pair of Lowndes County natives in Marcus Gary and Hayden Wells. Gary is a veteran that has seen action in 14 career games including eight a season ago. Wells in his fourth year in the grogram and played in five games last season.
“Hayden and Marcus are backups right now, but they can come in and provide support and I think they are still impactful players,” Salomonsky continued.
A new name that fans should be on the lookout for is E’Shawn Mayes. The Hephzibah native transferred in from Alabama State and has made an impact in preseason camp.
“E’Shawn is learning a new system, but he’s moving along fine,” said Salomonsky, “He’s a smart kid and he’s picking up everything well, so I think he’ll help us out a good bit this year.”
The season begins August 31 at 7 p.m. when 22nd-ranked UWG hosts Limestone. Fans can purchase Season Tickets to catch the Wolves in five home games this season, by visiting the UWG Athletics Ticket Portal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.