UWG previews running backs for upcoming season

Returning running back Ashaud Roberson rushed 20 times for 133 yards last season including a seven carry, 80-yard performance that landed him GSC Freshman of the Week honors.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With just over two weeks before the kickoff to a new football season at the University of West Georgia, UWG Athletics is beginning a position-by-position preview of the 2023 Wolves.

The previews kick off with a look at the Wolves’ backfield, a position that lost a great deal of production from a season ago, but also returns a great deal of weapons and a solid amount of depth.