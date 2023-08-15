UWG previews running backs for upcoming season

With just over two weeks before the kickoff to a new football season at the University of West Georgia, UWG Athletics is beginning a position-by-position preview of the 2023 Wolves.
The previews kick off with a look at the Wolves’ backfield, a position that lost a great deal of production from a season ago, but also returns a great deal of weapons and a solid amount of depth.
Following the departure of the single-season rushing touchdown record holder, Jaxton Carson, the Wolves turn to an experienced group of players, including four different players who have scored a touchdown in their UWG careers, as well as a Division I transfer.
Rajaez Mosley, JB Carlisle, Ashaud Roberson, and Christian Royalston have each been in the program for multiple years and look to lead the running backs room along with Wesley Kennedy III who comes in looking to make a big splash in 2023.
Kennedy was an All-Sun Belt selection at Georgia Southern and running backs coach Will Patterson is thrilled to have him in the backfield.
“We knew Wesley was the real deal when we recruited him, but he’s definitely exceeded expectations as a leader and just the way he does things,” Patterson said. “If we can keep him healthy, he could have a pretty big year.”
The Wolves’ offense has relied on a stable of back in the past and this year should be no different.
Mosley, a back who rushed for over 700 yards in his career played in just three games last season after being injured early in his third season in the program.
“He’s had a great camp,” Patterson said of the Valdosta native, Mosley. “He was poised to have a big year last year, but unfortunately had the season ending injury in week three. He’s moving around well now, and he’s played a lot of football for us, so I’m excited about the year he could have.”
Another back that returns after a season away due to injury is Christian Royalston.
Fans may remember Royalston from 2018, when he backed up All-American Devontae Jackson as a true freshman and rushed for 487 yards and four touchdowns. And after season ending injuries in 2019 and 2022, the Fairburn native is back and ready for one last ride.
“Obviously, he’s a guy that we lost for the season before it even started last year, and he’s had an unfortunate string of injuries, but he’s back,” said Patterson. “He’s still knocking the rust off and he knows our offense in and out. He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached, and a phenomenal kid who faced adversity and hadn’t let it get to him.”
Then your factor in Carlisle and Roberson, two guys who have limited action, but have shown they are capable. Carlisle redshirted last season, but projects to possibly be a third down back for the Wolves with his size.
“JB had a great scrimmage last Saturday, and you know he’s the biggest back we have in the room,” Patterson continued, “He’s 205 or 210 pounds and runs well, and he’s shown out on special teams.”
Carlisle rushed just 13 times as a freshman in 2021, but scored a touchdown in game one on the road at Carson-Newman.
Roberson was thrust into action due to injuries in 2022 and did not disappoint. He rushed 20 times for 133 yards last season including a seven carry, 80-yard performance that landed him GSC Freshman of the Week honors.
“Ashaud is a guy who came in as a walk on and has earned a scholarship. He’s got the best feet on the team and he’s tough to touch in the open field,” Patterson said of Roberson.
Also providing depth in the running backs room is a returner Brandon Mathis as well as a pair of talented freshmen Latrelle Murrell and PJ Farnum.
The Wolves backfield looks to be on full display when UWG opens the 2023 season on August 31 hosting Limestone in a 7 p.m. contest.
