Returning UWG shortstop Sam Ladner (pictured) has moved over to second base, with Purdue transfer Cade Hohl moving into the shortstop position.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With just over two weeks remaining before opening day, uwgathletics.com begins a three-part series with UWG Baseball, breaking down the team position-by-position, starting with the infielders and catchers.

Back for another season behind the plate is junior Jackson Webb, joined once again by Charlie Tull, as the pair combined to catch all 44 games last season for the Wolves. Webb hit .280 last season knocking 10 doubles and two homeruns, while Tull finished with a .261 average with three doubles and seven RBI's in just 46 at bats.

