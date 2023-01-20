With just over two weeks remaining before opening day, uwgathletics.com begins a three-part series with UWG Baseball, breaking down the team position-by-position, starting with the infielders and catchers.
Back for another season behind the plate is junior Jackson Webb, joined once again by Charlie Tull, as the pair combined to catch all 44 games last season for the Wolves. Webb hit .280 last season knocking 10 doubles and two homeruns, while Tull finished with a .261 average with three doubles and seven RBI's in just 46 at bats.
"Jackson right now will catch game one, and we're looking for Charlie to assist Jackson throughout the season," said head coach Jeff Smith.
Along with Webb and Tull, the Wolves also have returner Keegan Moore and newcomer Wyatt Castoe who have the ability to step in behind the plate if needed.
Over the past two seasons, the first base position has been occupied by All-Americans in Dan Oberst and Brody Wortham, and Smith hopes to see similar production from Henry Daniels, a junior college transfer from Abraham Baldwin Community College. Daniels played in 48 games for the Stallions in 2022, posting a .348 batting average with 57 hits including nine doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs.
"Henry is a very athletic left-handed hitting first baseman who does an outstanding job over there," said Smith. "He's coming in as a Rawlings Gold Glove winner and we're excited to have him over there at first base."
Joining Daniels and returning for another season is junior Logan Fink, who saw some action at first base last season, but was mainly an outfielder. Fink hit .285 last season with 11 doubles and seven home runs in 34 starts.
"Logan played some at first last season so he's a guy that will play in the outfield and first as needed," said Smith.
The Wolves have also had a shake-up in the middle infield, as returning shortstop Sam Ladner has moved over to second base, with Purdue transfer Cade Hohl moving into the shortstop position.
"With the addition of Hohl at short, we see it as a great opportunity for us to have one of the premiere middle infields by moving our starting shortstop over to second, which can hopefully give Sam some more relaxed at-bats where his total focus isn't defensive, so I think this move is going to help him offensively," said Smith of the junior from Mobile, Alabama.
Ladner hit .239 as the starting shortstop last season and finished tied for the team lead in home runs with nine and produced 40 RBI's, two behind the team lead.
Castoe, a transfer from Northwest Florida State CC, can play anywhere on the infield, giving him the option to back up any of the five positions when needed.
"Castoe is our Swiss army knife," said Smith. "He's going to be able to play all over and give us depth across the infield."
Hohl, who did not see any action for the Boilermakers in 2022, looks to make an immediate impact with the Wolves in 2023 by holding down one of the most important positions on the baseball field.
Over at the hot corner, Smith looks to replace another long-time starter in Collin Moore. Moore was a three-year starter for the Wolves at third base, posting a .303 batting average in his final season, including 13 doubles and sharing the team lead in home runs with nine.
Jared Emory, a transfer from Chattanooga State, and Tyler Presnell, a freshman from Canton, have both seen time at third this fall, with Emory projected to make the start on February 3.
"Right now, Jared is our starting third baseman," said Smith. "He can swing the bat and we expect him to be hitting in the middle of the order. With the experience that Jared has right now, he will get the nod early in the season."
Presnell will still be a vital part of the offense, as he provides another left-handed bat in the lineup, as well as a star glove in the field.
"Presnell, defensively, is outstanding," said Smith of his young third baseman. "He is very good in the box as a lefty hitter as well, and what he has to do is feel the flow and how the game moves at this level."
Smith and the Wolves prepare to start the season in just 16 days when they welcome the Augusta Jaguars to Cole Field for a three-game series. First pitch is set for Friday, February 3, at 3 p.m.
