There are just 10 days left until the UWG soccer program kicks off their 2022 season on the road against the Clayton State Lakers, and today we launch a position-by-position preview of UWG Soccer, beginning with the Keepers.
The Wolves were one of the most solid teams in the Gulf South Conference in goal last season and all three keepers that saw action in 2022 will be returning to Carrollton for 2022.
"Keeper is such a specialty position, and you always want a more experienced head in goal," said head coach Stacey Balaam. "We're really fortunate to have three experienced keepers with qualities that we can choose from that match whichever opponent we play."
Haley Brinkman and Chanceley Book played the majority of the minutes last season and with those two in goal in 2021, West Georgia ranked fifth in opponent goals per game last season, allowing 1.0 goals per game through 19 contests.
Brinkman led the Wolves in games played and started in 2021, making 10 starts in 11 games played. She also led the Wolves in minutes played in goal, totaling 940 minutes on the season. Brinkman allowed 11 goals in her 11 games and made 27 saves, posting a save percentage of 71.
Book made eight starts in 2021, but saw action in 10 total games. The Rome native allowed just eight goals all season and made a team high 29 saves, leading the way in save percentage at 78. Book also found herself in goal during the GSC Tournament contests against Delta State and West Alabama where she came up huge for the Wolves in penalty kicks, sending West Georgia all the way to the GSC Championship Match for the first time in school history.
Abbie Chaves is another experienced keeper who saw limited minutes in goal last season. She saw 99 minutes of action in 2021, making two saves and allowing no goals. The Wolves also signed true freshman Kathleen Pine from Clarke County High School in Clarke County, Virginia and she will provide depth in 2022.
West Georgia's keepers will get their first chance to shine on August 27th against Clayton State. The next position preview will be released on August 20th as we look at the defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.