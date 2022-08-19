This is part one of a four-part series that will break down the 2022 UWG Volleyball Team position-by-position. With two returning starters and three new players brought in, Wolves volleyball is looking strong on the pins.
"We are looking for our pin hitters to be highly efficient this year and carry a heavy offensive load for this team," said second-year head coach Kara Hellman. "The returners have put in a lot of work in the off-season and we are excited for them to be able to put that work on display and show the growth in their game."
Fifth-year senior, Emilee Harris, returns for her last year of eligibility this season. Harris has made a name for herself throughout her career and was recently named Preseason All-GSC. Last season, Harris accumulated 322 kills along with 280 digs. This boosted Harris to seventh in overall digs at UWG. Harris has been a leader on the team since her freshman season.
Caitlin Frazee is the other returning pin hitter for the Wolves. Frazee appeared in all 30 matches for the Wolves where she accumulated 193 kills last season, placing fourth on the team. Frazee also finished third on the team for blocks with 48.
Junior Autumn Mayes, who stepped in as a setter in 2021, originally joined the Wolves as a pinhitter out of Dothan, Alabama. While she led the Wolves in assists a season ago, she also chipped in with 103 kills and 32 blocks.
"We also have some new faces in this position that are going to bring a lot of energy and depth to our pin positions," continued Hellmann. "The addition of the newcomers creates a lot of healthy competition in our gym every day, really elevating our overall level of play."
The Wolves brought in pin hitter Zoë Labreche from Jacksonville University. Labreche accumulated 75 kills in 12 matches in her 2021 season for the Dolphins. Labreche had four games with double-digit kills.
Sarah Pipping and Marley Staats are the true freshmen pin hitters on the team. Pipping is from Forsyth Central in Cumming, GA where she is the school record holder for most kills in a single season (500). Pipping was also first team All-Region, two-time second team All-Region, second team All-County, and three-time Offensive Player of the Year.
Staats joins the Wolves from Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, KY where she was named District MVP, nominated to the All-Region team, and on the All-State and AVCA watch list.
The pin hitters are only a part of what the Wolves are bringing to the court this season.
