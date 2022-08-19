UWG VB Hitter Preview

UWG has begun previews for this year's volleyball team, starting with their pin hitters, including fifth-year senior Emilee Harris (number 20).

 Photo by Josh Cato

This is part one of a four-part series that will break down the 2022 UWG Volleyball Team position-by-position. With two returning starters and three new players brought in, Wolves volleyball is looking strong on the pins.

"We are looking for our pin hitters to be highly efficient this year and carry a heavy offensive load for this team," said second-year head coach Kara Hellman. "The returners have put in a lot of work in the off-season and we are excited for them to be able to put that work on display and show the growth in their game."

