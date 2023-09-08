As the University of West Georgia announced next year’s transition to NCAA Division-I in the ASUN conference on Friday, University President Dr. Brendan Kelly and Athletic Director Jason Carmichael spoke to the Times-Georgian to clarify the financial advantages, the immediate need for the move, and the kinds of changes the community can expect to see.
“In Division-II, we’ve maximized all of our revenue streams — corporate sponsorships, NCAA distributions, any of those things — so, we are about to greatly diversify and dramatically increase the revenue streams,” said President Kelly.
UWG Athletic Director Carmichael says that NCAA Division-II revenue distributions coming into UWG have recently averaged less than 50 thousand dollars per year, while the projected distribution for Division-I is in the neighborhood of $1 million per year.
The move to D-I was also necessitated by scheduling problems and increasing costs to stay in the Gulf South Conference.
“Our costs were going to increase in Division-II anyway because our geography for the [Gulf South Conference] is about to expand, necessarily due to the football members leaving,” Kelly said.
Kelly confirmed that Shorter University in Rome, Ga. and conference affiliate member North Greenville in Tiger, S.C. were the teams slated to exit the Gulf South Conference.
“Last year we played North Greenville twice, the year before that we played Delta [State] twice,” Carmichael said. “We were poised to have to play maybe two or three member institutions twice a year in order to fill out a schedule.”
As for the increased investment in student athlete scholarships and new sports necessary for this transition to Division-I, Dr. Kelly says that the increase in consequent revenue to offset these costs will put the university in a better standing than if they were to stay at the D-II level.
“So, what we calculated in student scholarships, the revenue that we’re bringing in to cover that when you project us over the next five years, we are not only solvent, but we are in a much better financial position, even with a larger stage and investment, than we would be in Division-II,” Kelly said.
To further illustrate revenues counteracting investment costs, Kelly used the example of this past season’s men’s basketball trip to Division-I school Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.
“We were paid $12,000 dollars for the privilege of putting our team in a bus, driving them over to Ole Miss, playing the game, putting them back in the bus, and driving back to West Georgia,” Kelly said. “If we were in the ASUN and played the same exact game, we would have been paid 90 [thousand dollars].”
Along with an increase in potential revenue, Kelly said that the main changes will be in visibility, quality of opponents and the talent robustness of UWG.
Carmichael also mentioned some potential future improvements to athletic facilities, especially regarding the baseball field, that would have been carried out with or without the jump in classification. However, for the most part, the university already houses facilities that are ready for the next level.
“We’re in really good shape when it comes to primary facilities for basketball, football, volleyball,” Carmichael said. “Softball is in a good spot, soccer is in a good spot. Those can certainly be elevated, but we’re going to be in a really good spot going into the league.”
Carmichael says this transition demonstrates one of the key ideas in Dr. Kelly’s time as University President.
“That’s one of the emphases of Dr. Kelly’s presidency — to raise and elevate while doing it in the leanest way that we can so that we can maximize resources and use resources in other places,” Carmichael said. “We just saw some places we could fold together and make this all happen, and obviously there was mutual interest with the ASUN.”
In addition to having Division-I level facilities, West Georgia has also been ready for the jump from a student enrollment standpoint for some time now.
“UWG is more than 320% of the enrollment of the average Division-II school across the country,” Kelly said. “We are 120-plus% of the enrollment of the average Division-I school across the country.”
According to a statement by the ASUN in response to UWG’s move, the average enrollment for the ASUN is 6,831 undergraduates with 8,452 total students. UWG enters the fold with 11,914 total students based on fall 2022 enrollment numbers, which ranks fourth in the conference.
