As the University of West Georgia announced next year’s transition to NCAA Division-I in the ASUN conference on Friday, University President Dr. Brendan Kelly and Athletic Director Jason Carmichael spoke to the Times-Georgian to clarify the financial advantages, the immediate need for the move, and the kinds of changes the community can expect to see.

“In Division-II, we’ve maximized all of our revenue streams — corporate sponsorships, NCAA distributions, any of those things — so, we are about to greatly diversify and dramatically increase the revenue streams,” said President Kelly.