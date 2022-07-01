The University of West Georgia is hitting the road with coaches from multiple sports in the month of July, and the Wolves invite alumni and friends to a series of three stops in and around Carrollton.
At each stop, Wolves fans will get the chance to interact with the coaches and hear what's happening in the UWG athletic program.
2022 Summer Caravan Series
The first stop of the Caravan Series is the Wolves Golf Classic at Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club on Friday, July 15.
Space remains for teams to participate in the 13th-Annual Wolves Golf Classic at Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club. The annual event has been the premier golf tournament in western Georgia over the last 13 years.
Participants will have the opportunity to play with and against UWG coaches like head football coach David Dean, head women's basketball coach Joanna Reitz, head volleyball coach Kara Hellmann, and more in a day on the links.
The second stop of the tour will be in Douglasville, as the Wolves stop by Gabe's Dowtown on Thursday, July 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
There, fans can join the Wolves for "appetizers, drinks and a great time." There will also be a chance to pick up 2022 Football Season Tickets. The season is currently set to begin on Saturday, September 3 at University Stadium in Carrollton as the Wolves take on the Carson-Newman Eagles.
The third stop of the Caravan will be at Grazing Here in Fayette County on Tuesday, July 26, again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Wolves' fans and alumni will be grabbing a burger with the UWG coaches and staff at Grazing Here in Peachtree City. Grazing Here is an award winning, 100% grass fed beef burger restaurant featuring a full bar and a live music venue located in south Atlanta. Season tickets will also be on sale that night.
