The University of West Georgia is dedicated to being a proactive point of connection in the community. Few initiatives demonstrate that priority more holistically than The Placemakers, a group of faculty and staff who ensure the presence of UWG and its brand in local businesses and community organizations.

Housed in the Office of Alumni and Constituent Engagement, UWG’s placemaking team’s mission is to develop, foster, maintain and strengthen relationships, goodwill and connectivity via brand placement through various outreach avenues. This work is done in alignment with a key priority of the institution’s strategic plan.

Trending Videos