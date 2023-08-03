The University of West Georgia and Great Point Studios are pleased to announce the signing of a groundbreaking partnership, solidifying their commitment to advancing film, media and computing education in the region. The strategic partnership aims to provide unparalleled experiential learning opportunities, expand academic programs and boost economic development for the local community.

The partnership aims to achieve the organizations’ collective vision of creating a talent pipeline of highly skilled graduates in the fields of film and media production, communication, digital editing, computing and related areas. Students will learn alongside professionals in the industry at the 500,000-square-foot film and television complex Great Point Studios is constructing in Douglas County.