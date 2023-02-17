As we roll through the month of February, the University of West Georgia football team is set to begin their Spring Practice on February 21.
The Wolves will have 15 practices, culminating with the annual Spring Game on March 15 inside University Stadium.
Head coach David Dean will open Spring Practice on Tuesday, February 21 in helmets only, and then will have two practices in shells on Wednesday and Friday of that week. Saturday, February 25, will be the Wolves' first spring practice in full pads.
For the following two weeks, the Wolves will practice on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday before scrimmages on March 4 and March 11.
The final week features a Monday and Tuesday practice before the Spring Game on that Wednesday. The Spring Game will feature tailgating on The Hill with food and entertainment from 5-7 p.m.
