Registration is open for the premier summer golf tournament in the Carrollton area, as UWG Athletics is now taking registrants for the Wolves Golf Classic. This year’s event will take place on July 15 with a return to Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club for the first time since 2019.
Returning for a 13th consecutive year, the Wolves Golf Classic has routinely sold out in the history of the event, which was at Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club for the first 10 years of the event.
Fans enjoyed interacting with coaches and student-athletes throughout the course in 2020 at Sunset Hills Country Club and last year the tournament was held at Mirror Lake Golf Club in Villa Rica.
This year’s tournament is presented by Barnes Van Lines and Scott Evans Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Nissan.
Scott Evans Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Nissan has been a part of the Wolves Golf Classic since year one, and this year, the local dealerships are upping the game on all four par-3 holes. This year, UWG fans will have a chance for a hole-in-one to win a Nissan Rogue Sport, an iPad, a Yeti Cooler, or a Scotty Cameron putter.
The annual fan-friendly event serves as a fun way to mingle with University of West Georgia players and coaches on the eve of the 2022-23 athletic year. Oak Mountain has made multiple improvements to the course since 2019, including the installation of the club’s brand new TifEagle Bermuda greens.
