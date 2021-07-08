The faculty and staff at the University of West Georgia are preparing for an enhanced face-to-face experience for the Fall 2021 semester.
UWG administrators report that since the pandemic, they have administered more than 3,300 COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty and staff.
After monitoring the situation, UWG’S Director of Strategic Communications, Colton Campbell said the college has not seen any positive cases of the virus since May, so the administration is planning a return to normal when the semester starts.
Students will no longer be required to wear masks on the campus, in alignment with updated guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and the University System of Georgia.
UWG will continue to offer fully-online and virtual courses as they have done in the past. However, according to Campbell, there will be a higher percentage of face-to-face learning this year.
Regarding enhanced learning, which is the addition of online learning options, Campbell said UWG will be following a more asynchronous method, offering more robust experiences, including new, advanced technology in nearly every classroom.
UWG will be investing in upgrades to the classrooms by automatically live-streaming lectures for those students who may have to miss class for personal reasons. Lectures are fast-paced and in-depth, so trying to write down everything can be a bit challenging.
Therefore, students will be able to take shorter notes and use time stamps to refer back to lessons taught during the class period.
By doing this, Campbell said, students can concentrate and focus more on what professors are saying, instead of trying to multi-task and miss important information that may not be presented in the lecture slides.
“We’re working diligently with vendors to get all of the classrooms upgraded as soon as possible,” said Campbell. “We’re going from our current count of 19 smart classrooms to 173.”
Many of the classrooms will be ready when the semester starts in August, Campbell said, with 89% of all classrooms being equipped with technology by the end of the fall semester.
