In a ceremony equivalent to an athlete signing a letter of intent with a university to play a sport, the University of West Georgia signed to play all of its sports in the Atlantic Sun Conference, making it West Georgia’s Division-I home, a move that was approved by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents on Friday.
“Today we get a chance to put the University of West Georgia in a size shoe that fits perfectly for where we are in our history,” said UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly, who opened the ceremony with remarks after the band and cheer squads did their part in firing up the crowd.
Kelly said that making this move is to elevate the student experience, and “deserves greater exposure” and that there is “no greater platform than collegiate athletics in the United States.”
He also called it a “great moment in the history of this institution...I couldn’t be more proud to lead this university in the time that we are growing so fast.”
ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon called it “a great day. This institution has been well prepared for this move, and it’s been ready for a long time, so it’s our privledge and our honor to welcome the Wolf family to the Atlantic Sun conference officially.”
“In Division-II, we’ve maximized all of our revenue streams — corporate sponsorships, NCAA distributions, any of those things — so, we are about to greatly diversify and dramatically increase the revenue streams,” said President Kelly in an interview on Friday.
In Friday’s remarks, UWG Athletic Director Jason Carmichael says that NCAA Division-II revenue distributions coming into UWG have recently averaged less than 50 thousand dollars per year, while the projected distribution for Division-I is in the neighborhood of $1 million per year.
Bacon added that the level of expectation is not confined to the athletes, but also to the institution.
Bacon told the Times-Georgian in an interview that the ASUN is committed to providing services to athletes, including having a focus on mental health.
“I think it is a distinct focus of Division-I college athletics right now, in particular,” Bacon added. “It is certainly a focus across the [NCAA], but I think what West Georgia will see, and what our student athletes will see is a renewed or enhanced commitment to mental health services and support.”
Local officials were in agreement as to the magnitude of the move on the surrounding community.
“I anticipate only great things to come,” Rep. Tyler Paul Smith said. “This is a huge deal. Anytime you go Division-I like West Georgia has done here today, the impact is really hard to ascertain or put numbers on. You talk about the attention, spotlight, just the whole works that will be placed on West Georgia.”
Carrollton’s Ward 1 councilwoman Jacqueline Bridges and Mayor Betty Cason also acknowledged the magnitude of the day and said to expect growth coming to the city.
“This is one of the partnerships that is going to really enhance the quality of life here in Carrollton,” Cason said. “I think it is bringing a whole new spirit to our area.”
Bridges, who represents Ward 1 where the university resides, said UWG’s elevation is the “perfect platform to grow our community economic-wise. People are going to be coming from everywhere. We are going to set the foundation for a diverse, strong community. We are taking it to a whole other level, mentally, spiritually and professionally.”
