University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly, left, and Atlantic Sun Commissioner Jeff Bacon hold up each other’s collective caps and hold a “We Are One” T-shirt in solidarity after the two officially sign paperwork making the Wolves members of the ASUN conference beginning in July 2024.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The move is official.

In a ceremony equivalent to an athlete signing a letter of intent with a university to play a sport, the University of West Georgia signed to play all of its sports in the Atlantic Sun Conference, making it West Georgia’s Division-I home, a move that was approved by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents on Friday.