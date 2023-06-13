Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder is possible late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder is possible late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.