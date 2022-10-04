UWG BRONZE WOLF

The University of West Georgia will be offering free admission for first responders and military to this Saturday's football game against West Florida.

 File Photo by Jared Boggus

The University of West Georgia will be offering up to five free football tickets to first responders and military, both current and former, for the Wolves' important GSC matchup against West Florida this Saturday.

According to the release, "The University of West Georgia athletics department is grateful to all those who serve the United States of America in the area of First Responders and Military personnel. To honor these individuals, UWG Athletics is hosting First Responders Day this Saturday as the Wolves take on West Florida in Gulf South Conference play."

Trending Videos