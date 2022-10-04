The University of West Georgia will be offering up to five free football tickets to first responders and military, both current and former, for the Wolves' important GSC matchup against West Florida this Saturday.
According to the release, "The University of West Georgia athletics department is grateful to all those who serve the United States of America in the area of First Responders and Military personnel. To honor these individuals, UWG Athletics is hosting First Responders Day this Saturday as the Wolves take on West Florida in Gulf South Conference play."
Saturday's game will also be a matchup between two top-25 teams in NCAA Division-II, with West Florida being ranked 10th and West Georgia being ranked 15th.
The release outlines who can qualify to receive free admission to the important matchup.
"Included in this group would be all active or retired military personnel, police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, 911 operators. Each member of these organizations are offered up to five tickets to this weekend's game."
Those interested are urged to contact Assistant Athletic Director Matt Cooke (mcooke@westga.edu) for more details and to retrieve tickets.
