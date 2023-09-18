MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The UWG women's soccer team tripled their season goal total and dominated the pitch for 90 minutes on Sunday wrapping up the first road trip in Gulf South Conference play with a 3-0 win over Auburn Montgomery.
It was UWG's first win of 2023 and the first victory for interim head coach Jacob Crawford as West Georgia (1-1-3, 1-0-1 GSC) outshot the Warhawks (1-5-0, 0-2-0 GSC) 19-4 and pitched a second consecutive clean sheet.
"I was very impressed with the composure and decision making today," said Crawford, "Especially in the heat and in a second game of a weekend."
In the 28th minute, the Wolves got on the board via Judith Leon-Juarez as she buried a cross from Lauren O'Neill in the bottom left corner to give the Wolves an early 1-0 lead. It was O'Neill who got a goal of her own late in the half, scoring in the 43rd minute to make it 2-0, UWG. Florence Pegrum picked up the assist on the second UWG goal.
West Georgia closed the first half with nine shots, putting four on frame. Conversely, the Wolves allowed just three shots by AUM in the first 45 minutes.
The Wolves continued the attacking pressure in the second half, eventually adding a third goal in 79th minute as Jade Butcher sent a free kick in that sailed beyond the keeper's reach and found the foot of Catherine Reeves who converted an acrobatic goal to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Leon-Juarez now has the team lead in goals with two while it was the first of the season for O'Neill and Reeves. O'Neill now has four goals and four assists in her career while Reeves notches her sixth career goal.
In goal, Haley Brinkman made three saves and hasn't allowed a goal in 300 consecutive minutes, with her only goal allowed on the season coming in the season opener to 10th-ranked Embry-Riddle.
"Brink stood tall all weekend with two shutouts but our senior centerbacks, Jade and Glam (Abby McGlamery) consistently calmed the game down with possession and were vocal leaders in directing our attack," added Crawford.
West Georgia will return home to Carrollton for their next action, hosting West Alabama on Friday, September 22 at 5 p.m. from University Field.
