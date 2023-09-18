MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The UWG women's soccer team tripled their season goal total and dominated the pitch for 90 minutes on Sunday wrapping up the first road trip in Gulf South Conference play with a 3-0 win over Auburn Montgomery.

It was UWG's first win of 2023 and the first victory for interim head coach Jacob Crawford as West Georgia (1-1-3, 1-0-1 GSC) outshot the Warhawks (1-5-0, 0-2-0 GSC) 19-4 and pitched a second consecutive clean sheet.