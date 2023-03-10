UWG Newnan cuts ribbon on newly renovated north wing with student-centered spaces

University of West Georgia and community leaders gather at the ribbon cutting of the newly renovated north wing of UWG's Newnan Campus on Thursday, March 9.

The University of West Georgia officially opened the newly renovated North Wing of its Newnan Campus on Thursday, responding to the needs and expectations of students who take classes at UWG Newnan.

UWG President Dr. Brendan B. Kelly was joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by UWG Tanner Health System School of Nursing student Kristie Gardner, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady, Senior Project Manager for Headley Construction Luke Headley and UWG’s Associate Vice President and Chief of Staff Dr. Russell Crutchfield, all of whom made remarks.

