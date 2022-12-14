The University of West Georgia and the city of Newnan recently unveiled a sculpture designed by a recent UWG alumna that will enhance a place of connection and community-building in the city.

Standing more than 6-feet tall, the piece of art has found a permanent home on the LINC, a 26-mile, multipurpose trail throughout Newnan. The artist, Kelli Cadena, UWG Class of 2022, cut the ribbon alongside UWG and Newnan leaders, as well as community partners, at the site near the Promenade area of the LINC just off Newnan Crossing Boulevard.

