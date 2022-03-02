Rogers named UWG's 2022 Academic Day Scholar

Sara Grace Rogers (left) of Ephesus was recently named the University of West Georgia's "2022 Academic Recognition Day Scholar." She is pictured with UWG President Brendan Kelly.

 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Sarah Grace Rogers, a 2018 graduate and former STAR Student at Heard County High School in Franklin, has been named the University of West Georgia's Academic Recognition Day Scholar for 2022.

Rogers, a native of Ephesus, was honored as part of the University System of Georgia's program that recognizes students who are Georgia residents and who maintain a 4.0 grade point average. When the 2021 graduate of West Georgia, learned that she had been named UWG’s 2022 recipient, she was “surprised and proud.”

“I’ve always been a diligent and focused student, but I never expected to be given a gold star for it,” Rogers said. “As one of my professors once said, getting good grades should be a side effect of learning. What is important is how much you grow.”