Sarah Grace Rogers, a 2018 graduate and former STAR Student at Heard County High School in Franklin, has been named the University of West Georgia's Academic Recognition Day Scholar for 2022.
Rogers, a native of Ephesus, was honored as part of the University System of Georgia's program that recognizes students who are Georgia residents and who maintain a 4.0 grade point average. When the 2021 graduate of West Georgia, learned that she had been named UWG’s 2022 recipient, she was “surprised and proud.”
“I’ve always been a diligent and focused student, but I never expected to be given a gold star for it,” Rogers said. “As one of my professors once said, getting good grades should be a side effect of learning. What is important is how much you grow.”