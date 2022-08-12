The University of West Georgia recently appointed Dr. Shanna Smith as its new associate vice president of strategic enrollment management. The move follows Smith’s three-year career in UWG’s Department of Counseling, Higher Education and Speech-Language Pathology in the College of Education, where she most recently served as program coordinator of college student affairs.

Smith graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, the University of Memphis with a master’s degree in psychology, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a doctorate in Higher Education Administration and a certificate in Evaluation, Statistics, and Measurement.

