Following a national search, UWG Athletics has their next leader in the world of student-athlete performance, with Logan Frey named UWG's head strength and conditioning coach.
While the search spanned the entire country, Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael didn't have to look too far to find Frey, who has served as assistant strength and conditioning coach since fall 2020.
"We're excited to have Logan join our team officially in this capacity," said Carmichael. "Logan has proven himself over the last several months to be a person that is all about being a culture leader within our department and we feel like this position provides us with the opportunity to maximize those skills as he leads our student-athletes."
Frey also served UWG as a graduate assistant from 2015-17.
"I want to thank Dr. Brendan Kelly, Jason Carmichael, and the entire UWG Athletics staff for this opportunity," said Frey. "I am so excited to be able to impact each and every student-athlete here at UWG in the years to come."
Between stints at UWG, Frey worked at Texas A&M with the football strength and conditioning program. After one season in College Station, Frey was the head strength coach at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, where he spent two seasons before returning to Carrollton.
"This university is truly something special, and it has done a lot for me, so I am excited to be able to give back in this new role," added Frey.
As UWG's head strength and conditioning coach, Frey will oversee all aspects of programming for UWG's 14 NCAA-sponsored sports as well as the 28-national-championship-winning cheerleading program.
Originally from Tomball, Texas, Frey played college football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor while gaining his Bachelor of Science in exercise sports science. He graduated from Georgia Southern with a master's of kinesiology in July 2017. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and holds a USA Weightlifting Sports Performance Certification.
