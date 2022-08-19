UWG ARTS

The UWG Music Faculty Showcase at the Carrollton Center for the Arts on August 26 opens the center’s twentieth anniversary season and celebrates the talents of the university’s music faculty.

“This evening, the art center will celebrate our twentieth anniversary,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The Music Department has outstanding faculty that specialize in their field of study and we are honored to have them perform their annual showcase at our venue.”

