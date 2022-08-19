The UWG Music Faculty Showcase at the Carrollton Center for the Arts on August 26 opens the center’s twentieth anniversary season and celebrates the talents of the university’s music faculty.
“This evening, the art center will celebrate our twentieth anniversary,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The Music Department has outstanding faculty that specialize in their field of study and we are honored to have them perform their annual showcase at our venue.”
The University of West Georgia offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education, performance and composition. Students receive individualized instruction in a full range of course offerings, including voice, piano, guitar, woodwind, brass and percussion. During this evening performance, each faculty member will demonstrate their skills on the Danny Mabry stage.
Tickets are $15, $10 for 12 and younger, and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
