UWG music alum Manuel Vizurraga recently bested 14,000 other musicians in the International Association of Professional Music Teachers’ Concours International de Musique Online.

 PHOTO BY BILL LAX

To most listeners, the genres of heavy metal and classical music couldn’t be further apart. The former is chaotic and disordered; the latter, elegant and balanced. University of West Georgia alumnus Manuel Vizurraga ’12 sees a connection. Maybe that’s where his passion for classical music originated.

“I was really into rock and metal in high school, and I joined a band my friends created,” he recalled. “It’s funny to think that gave me the passion to pursue a performing career in classical music. While they are both very different, there are some similarities. Like classical music, some metal songs are longer in length, and they contain a wider variety of musical ideas that break away from the standard verse-chorus-verse structure you would find.”

