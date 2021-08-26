CARROLLTON — The University of West Georgia Athletic Department is mourning the loss to two beloved supporters over the past week with the passing of Murray Daniel “Dan” Gray Jr. and John Wasdin.
Gray passed away Aug. 12 at age 87 at his residence in Columbus. Wasdin, of Carrollton, passed away Aug. 13 at age 84.
Gray was a 1955 graduate of what was then called West Georgia College, where he met his wife, Janet. He served as a member of the UWG Foundation board of trustees and created the M. Dan Gray Football Scholarship Fund. He supported UWG Athletics generously through his giving in a number of ways.John Wasdin
Wasdin, also a UWG alumnus, served on the UWG Foundation from 1984-96, was a founding member of the UWG Champions Council and generously supported athletic operations.
He created a scholarship fund for student-athletes majoring in business. His wife, Mitzi, is a 1967 UWG graduate.
Wasdin also founded the Wasdin Scholarship Fund in 1974, which his family still supports today. To date, this scholarship has been awarded to 44 West Georgia students.
Both of these men leave a legacy of service and leadership with UWG Athletics, and the UWG Athletic Department extends its condolences to each family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.