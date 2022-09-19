Tournament number two of the UWG men's golf season awaits the Wolves, and UWG will once again remain in the state of Georgia for this one. The Wolves are set to compete in the UNG Fall Invitational at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega on Monday and Tuesday.
It's a similar lineup this week for Todd Selders with Dylan Hopper, Dylan Mullaney, and Oliwer Persson-Toiminen occupying the one, two, and three spots in the Wolves' lineup. All three of those were in there for Selders and the Wolves at last week's Bearcat Fall Classic that kicked off the 2022-23 season.
Joining those Wolves in the lineup is a pair of freshmen set to make their UWG debuts. Ethan Kolisz is in the fourth spot and Carrollton native Caleb Wall is in the fifth spot when the Wolves tee off on Monday morning.
UWG is coming off of a 15th place finish at their first event of the season, and look to improve on that finish in the this week's tournament hosted by North Georgia.
UWG begins play on Monday with 36 holes and then a final round on Tuesday.
The wait is finally over for the UWG women's golf team as the Wolves head to McCormick, South Carolina to begin another season at the Savannah Lake Invitational.
It's just a 36-hole event for Todd Selders and the Wolves as they tee it up for the first time featuring three staples in the lineup that have been a key part of UWG's success over the past two years.
Two-time Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, Ainsley Cowart will lead the Wolves in the top spot as she begins her third year with the Wolves. Former All-GSC players Katherine Densmore and Maddy Schultz will be in the second and fifth spots, respectively.
That trio were on the team that won the GSC Championship in 2021, reaching the NCAA South Regional and Cowart reached the Regional as an individual in 2022.
In the third spot is newcomer Madison Chappell who came to Carrollton by way of Presbyterian College. Erica Couch is a junior who has played in just five tournaments in her first two seasons, but looks to have an increased role in 2022-23.
The Wolves play a practice round on Sunday before opening play with the first round on Monday morning and the final round on Tuesday.
