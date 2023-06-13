UWG mens hoops secures 1st transfer of 2023 class

The University of West Georgia Basketball team and head coach Dave Moore secured their first transfer of the 2023 class as the program announced the signing of Malcolm Noel on Tuesday.
Born in Atlanta, GA, Noel joins the Wolves after spending his freshman year at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, GA.
"Malcolm is a guy that we are extremely excited about", said coach Moore. "We expect him to come in right away and contribute to our team. He adds needed depth to our backcourt and is a guy that is a leader on and off the court. Malcolm had a great freshman season at Covenant College and we expect him to continue to improve his game and become a very good guard in the GSC. He is a gym rat with a great work ethic! Malcolm has tremendous upside potential and we are fired up to add him to the UWG Basketball Family!"
Noel is a 5'11" point guard who led the Scots in assists with 3.6 per game, while sitting in second in scoring with 13.5 points per game on 53.1% shooting as a true freshman. The guard started all 25 games for Covenant College last season and gave the Scots a consistent scoring punch from his point guard position as he scored in double digits in 20 games, including a season and career-high 23-point performance against Pfeiffer.
In the 2022-23 season, Noel secured the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Rookie of the Week honors four times, leading to the point guard being named the CCS Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Conference at the season's end.
Noel joins Brady Hardewig and Marlon Smith in the 2023 recruiting class and will officially join the program in the fall with three years of eligibility remaining.
