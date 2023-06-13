UWG mens hoops secures 1st transfer of 2023 class

 Photo Credit Hogan Hickman Covenant Athletics

The University of West Georgia Basketball team and head coach Dave Moore secured their first transfer of the 2023 class as the program announced the signing of Malcolm Noel on Tuesday.

Born in Atlanta, GA, Noel joins the Wolves after spending his freshman year at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, GA.