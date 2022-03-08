A first round 298 followed by a blazing 288 on Monday puts the UWG men's golf team in fifth place after the first two rounds of the Bearcat Golf Classic at Greenwood Country Club.
Jack Brennan highlighted day one, shooting rounds of 71 and 72 to sit in a ninth-place tie and put UWG nine shots off the lead after Monday. Carson-Newman leads the tournament after rounds of 288 and 289.
Blake Kollin shot back-to-back rounds of 73 on Monday, putting him in a 21st place tie with 18 holes to play tomorrow.
It was a 76 for Oliwer Persson Toiminen in the first round, followed by a second round 73. Persson Toiminen is in a 35th place-tie. Dylan Hopper quickly erased a first round 85 and fired a 71 in the afternoon round. Hopper will begin Tuesday in an 89th place tie.
The fifth golfer in the lineup was Rece Moore, and unfortunately the senior was forced to withdraw with an injury after an opening round 77.
West Georgia and the remainder of the 22-team field also played the final round from Greenwood Country Club on Tuesday, results to come.
