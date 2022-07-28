UWG MEN'S GOLF TEAM

UWG's Men's Golf Team was named a Division-II All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America, one of 35 teams to post a 3.0 GPA or better to qualify for the honor. 

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

The UWG men's golf team was recently honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), earning All-Academic Team status for their cumulative GPA.

The Wolves, who had a great season on the course, reaching the NCAA Regionals and sending an individual to NCAA Nationals, turned in a 3.35 team GPA in 2021-22, and were one of 35 teams in NCAA Division II to earn that honor.

