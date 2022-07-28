The UWG men's golf team was recently honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), earning All-Academic Team status for their cumulative GPA.
The Wolves, who had a great season on the course, reaching the NCAA Regionals and sending an individual to NCAA Nationals, turned in a 3.35 team GPA in 2021-22, and were one of 35 teams in NCAA Division II to earn that honor.
The Wolves were also just .15 points away from earning a place in the Presidents Special Recognition, an honor given to teams with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Only 10 Division-II teams were able to accomplish this feat.
Harvard (NCAA Division I), Newberry (NCAA Division II), Carleton (NCAA Division III), Virginia Union (HBCU/NCAA Division II), Wayland Baptist (NAIA), Andrew (NJCAA Division I), and Abraham Baldwin (NJCAA Division II) were all named 2021-22 Academic National Champions, posting the highest GPAs in their respective classifications.
This is yet another academic recognition for UWG's men's golf team, as just last week, four UWG golfers were named GCAA All-American Scholars for their individual work in the classroom.
Head Coach Todd Selders and the Wolves are just a few short weeks away from beginning a new campaign this fall. They are currently scheduled to begin their season on September 12 at the Lander Bearcats Invitational which will be hosted at Forest Hills Golf Club in Greenwood, S.C.
