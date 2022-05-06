The UWG men's golf team got off to a red-hot start on Thursday, posting a 276 in the opening round of the NCAA South/Southeast Regional at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, Georgia.
West Georgia is tied for the team lead after 18 holes, as both the Wolves and Gulf South Conference foe Delta State shot -12 in Thursday's round. Individually, three Wolves are inside the top-20 after 18 holes. UWG's first postseason round under head coach Todd Selders was the third-lowest round in school history, and the lowest ever in NCAA postseason play.
A big part of the Thursday success was a round of 66 from Austin Fulton, which was the 12th round of six-under or better in UWG history.
Fulton was bogey free on Thursday, making six birdies as he shredded the same Kinderlou Forest course that he won on in October. The Villa Rica native made three birdies on the front nine, rolling in putts on holes four, seven, and nine. Fulton made three more birdies on the back nine, including a birdie on the par-four 18th and is in second place individually.
Rece Moore tied the best round of his career, shooting a bogey-free 68 on Thursday and will begin Friday's round in a fifth-place tie. Like Fulton, Moore made three birdies on the front side and got another on the 10th, but Moore then made eight straight pars to finish the round at 68.
Senior Blake Kollin also shot under par on Thursday, making three birdies and one bogey on the front nine to make the turn at two-under. Birdies at 10 and 11 put Kollin at four-under, but back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14 put him back to two-under where he finished after four pars. Kollin sits in a 19th-place tie.
Dylan Hopper made five birdies on the day and got to two-under on the 14th. Hopper then made bogey on 15 and 17 to finish even par, good for a 48th-place tie.
It was a tough opening round for Oliwer Persson Toiminen as he had two double-bogeys and five bogeys to go with a pair of birdies on the day.
The Wolves and Delta State have a one-shot lead over the nation's top-ranked team, Barry.
Friday's second round begins at 11:40 a.m. for Dylan Hopper with the rest of the lineup going off in 10 minute increments. Fulton tees off at 12:20 p.m. in his second round to wrap up UWG's contingency.
