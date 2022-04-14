The UWG men’s golf team has its sights set on the Gulf South Conference Championships as the Wolves are set to head to Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 edition, hoping to make some noise against some of the best golfers in the country.
The Wolves will begin their GSC Championships on Friday morning, beginning with the number five spots at 9:15 a.m. EST and the ones tee of at 9:51 a.m. EST. UWG is paired with Lee and West Florida and are set to compete on the Crossings Course at the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove complex.
West Georgia will rely on Austin Fulton at the GSC Championships, as the senior from Villa Rica enters play as the nation’s fourth-ranked golfer and is averaging 69.50 in 14 round this season. Fulton missed two tournaments with an injury, but since returning he has picked up right where he left off, winning the Tusculum Invitational, and taking 10th at last week’s Argonaut Invitational.
“Austin just brings the team up. Obviously when he’s playing well, he puts up great numbers, but all of the guys playing behind him elevate their games,” said head coach Todd Selders.
Behind Fulton will be Blake Kollin, Rece Moore, Oliwer Persson-Toiminen, and Dylan Hopper.
Both Kollin and Moore have experience at the GSC Championships, finishing 38th and 42nd in 2021, and helped the Wolves to a third-place finish in 2019 as Moore placed tied for seventh with a 220 total on the same Crossings Course in Mobile.
It will be Persson-Tominen and Hopper’s first career GSC Championship appearances. Hopper is averaging 74.64 through 11 rounds this season, while Persson-Toiminen is averaging 75.5 for the year, and is averaging 73.6 in his last three tournaments.
Along with the Wolves, Lee and West Florida, the field is rounded out by Shorter, Mississippi College, Union, Christian Brothers, Delta State, Valdosta State, and Montevallo.
