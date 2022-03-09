The West Georgia Wolves men's golf team wrapped up play at the Bearcat Golf Classic, shooting 292 to finish in a sixth-place tie at their second event of the spring season.
Playing with only four players due to a medical withdrawal, the Wolves put up a decent score on Tuesday, but fell on spot in the team leaderboard with an 878 total.
Senior Jack Brennan notched a top-20 finish with a final round 74, putting him in a 16th place tie with a 217 total. Blake Kollin also shot a final round 74, and finished in a 29th-place tie with a 220 total.
A career-low 71 from Oliwer Persson Toiminen put the Helsinborg, Sweden native in a 29th-place tie with Kollin as he also had a 220 total.
Dylan Hopper followed up yesterday's 71 with a final round 73, finishing with a 229 total and a 73rd-place tie.
Barton College won the event as a team, firing a 276 in the final round to win by 12 strokes. Tournament host, Lander, finished second, as did Carson-Newman.
The Wolves' next action is the Tusculum Invitational on March 21-22 in Chuckey, Tennessee.
