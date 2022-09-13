UWG Bearcat Invitational 2022

West Georgia golf began their season on Monday at the Bearcat Fall Invitational.

 Photo by Sam Viebrock Clayton State Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The UWG men's golf team began their 2022-23 season on Monday, shooting rounds of 310 and 315 in rounds one and two of the Bearcat Fall Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Dylan Mullaney led the Wolves on day one, finishing the day in 50th place with rounds of 72 and 79. The Lapeer, Michigan native made three birdies and three bogeys in the opening round to finish even par. Mullaney also made three birdies in round two, but finished with a 79.

