AUGUSTA — The UWG men’s golf team began their 2022-23 season on Monday, shooting rounds of 310 and 315 in rounds one and two of the Bearcat Fall Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta.
Dylan Mullaney led the Wolves on day one, finishing the day in 50th place with rounds of 72 and 79. The Lapeer, Michigan native made three birdies and three bogeys in the opening round to finish even par. Mullaney also made three birdies in round two, but finished with a 79.
An opening round 81, followed by a 77 in round two put Dylan Hopper in 69th place. Jimmy Coleman began his collegiate career with a birdie on his first hole, and finished the first round with a 77 before a second round 82.
Oliwer Persson-Toiminen and Jamie Ruengmateekhunare tied for 80th after an 86 and 77 for Ruengmateekhun and an 80 and an 83 for Persson-Toiminen.
Georgia Southwestern leads the tournament while UWG is in 15th place.
The final round was set for Tuesday morning from Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta. More coverage to follow.
