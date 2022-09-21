UWG MBB Schedule Release 22

West Georgia's Men's Basketball team announced their schedule for the 2022-23 season.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

The University of West Georgia men's basketball team and head coach Dave Moore have released their 2022-2023 schedule with 28 contests on the slate, 24 of which being Gulf South Conference matchups.

Moore begins his fifth season at the helm of the UWG program, and is ready for another campaign with a veteran roster.

