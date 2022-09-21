The University of West Georgia men's basketball team and head coach Dave Moore have released their 2022-2023 schedule with 28 contests on the slate, 24 of which being Gulf South Conference matchups.
Moore begins his fifth season at the helm of the UWG program, and is ready for another campaign with a veteran roster.
"I'm always excited this time of year," said Moore. "We've got a completely new group; a lot of returners but at the same time it's a totally new team. Good mix of young guys and veterans so we're pretty balanced in that way.
"This is a group that has a chance to be really good. We've got three fifth year seniors that need to lead the way on and off the court and I think if we get that kind of leadership then we'll have a chance to have a really good year," added Moore.
The Wolves will start their campaign with an exhibition match against the Ole Miss Rebels from the Southeastern Conference on November 1.
"It's a good opportunity to see what we have against an SEC opponent with really good players. We want to go in there and compete and get better, and we want to be able to make shots and execute our stuff, no matter the opponent," said Moore.
The season will officially get underway with the GSC/SSC Challenge on November 11 and 12, when the Wolves face off with Embry-Riddle and Palm Beach Atlantic respectively. Both games will be played in Daytona Beach, Florida on Embry-Riddle's campus.
West Georgia will double-up on their home and conference opener, when they take on the Montevallo Falcons on November 16, and remain home for a contest against Christian Brothers on November 22.
"We haven't started off well in the past few years," said Moore. "We've struggled in the beginning of the season, and it has been a big emphasis this season.
"We have to get off to a better start so that we're not spending the entire year climbing out of a hole, because that's what it's felt like the past few years. Getting off to a good start is very important and we get an opportunity to start at home, which is good," added Moore.
The Wolves will then hit the road to face Union on November 26 to finish out the month of November.
In the month of December, the Wolves have three total home games against West Florida, Alabama-Huntsville, and Shorter. Intertwined with those home games will be three road games against Valdosta State, Auburn Montgomery, and West Florida.
After the new year, West Georgia will travel to Lee for the first game of 2023 on January 2. The Wolves then dip out of conference play for the first time since November to welcome the Skyhawks from Point University to the Coliseum on January 11.
To finish out the month of January, the Wolves play five games in two weeks, most notably hosting rival Valdosta State at The Coliseum on January 28.
In February, the Wolves start with four conference opponents, and then welcome in non-conference opponent Carver on February 15. Two of the last three games for West Georgia will be in the comfort of The Coliseum, including the season finale against Delta State on February 25.
West Georgia officially begins practice on October 15 and Moore is ready for things to ramp up to full speed once again.
"We've been out on the floor a bit, but October 15 is when you go from eight hours to twenty on the court, and that's when it really gets rolling," said Moore. "We're going to find out who the tough guys are and who the guys who really want to win are during that part of the season.
"I'm really excited to get out there with them, and I really like this group of guys. We've gotten to the point where guys love being in the gym, even when the time isn't mandated to them, so hopefully that will pay off," added Moore.
Season tickets for UWG basketball will be available in early October to be purchased at uwgathletics.com/tickets.
