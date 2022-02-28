The UWG men’s basketball team will travel to Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday for the first round of the GSC Tournament with a matchup against the Alabama Huntsville Chargers set for 8:00 p.m.
UWG (15-12, 12-8 GSC) enters the tournament winners of three of their last four games with their last win coming against Valdosta State on Saturday. Alabama Huntsville (19-10, 12-8 GSC) comes into the tournament on a four-game winning streak with their last win coming against Delta State on Saturday.
West Georgia is averaging 74.7 points per game on the year, good for fifth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 72.8 points per game which is good for seventh in the league. Alabama Huntsville leads the conference in scoring with 80.6 points per game, while allowing 70.6 points per game which sits them sixth.
Tuesday’s matchup between the Wolves and the Chargers will be the third meeting this season between the two teams. Alabama Huntsville swept West Georgia in the regular season, winning the first game by three points and the second game by two. In both games, UWG shot under 40% from the field and under 30% from three, contributing to the one possession losses.
The Wolves have struggled offensively against the Chargers this season, but guard Kadeim Jones has had great success against Alabama Huntsville. In the two games against the Chargers, Jones combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds on 47.2% shooting and 43.8% from three. The Dayton, Ohio native is coming into the tournament following a season-high 30-point performance against Valdosta State on Saturday, ascending his points per game to 15.7 which puts him ninth in the conference.
Alabama Huntsville’s offense is explosive to say the least as they have four players averaging double-digit points per game with two of them averaging over 15 points per game, but they had problems solving West Georgia’s defense in the regular season. In the two games against the Chargers, UWG held Alabama Huntsville to 62 and 61 points which ranks as their two lowest scoring games of the season. In the second meeting between the two teams, the Wolves also held the Chargers to a season-low 38.2% field goal percentage.
Alabama Huntsville’s high-powered offense is led by a three-headed monster that consists of guards Chaney Johnson, CJ Williamson, and Luke Burnett. Johnson is averaging 16.9 points per game on 59% shooting which leads the team and puts him fourth in the conference in scoring, while he sitting third in field goal percentage. The 6’7” guard has 10 20+ point scoring games this season, highlighted by a season-high 35-point performance against Embry-Riddle back on November 7, 2021. Johnson is the definition of a shot maker as the freshman has shot over 50% in 22 of the 28 games he’s played this season on 11 shot attempts per game.
CJ Williamson is a 6’5” guard who leads the Chargers in rebounds and assists with 6.6 and 3.0 per game, while sitting second on the team is scoring with 15.9 points per game. UWG contained Williamson in both games this season, as the junior combined for just 16 points in the two games. The Guntersville, Alabama native comes into the tournament playing some of his best basketball, averaging 17.6 points per game on 59.3% shooting in his last three games.
Luke Burnett is a 6’2” sharpshooter for Alabama Huntsville who averages 13.1 points per game on 39.4% shooting and 36.8% from three on 242 attempts. Burnett leads the conference in three pointers made with 89 and has hit at least one three-pointer in 27 of the 29 games this season. West Georgia gave Burnett little to no breathing room this season, as the freshman combined for 10 points on 17% shooting and 0-10 from three in both games.
Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is set for 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FloSports.com.
