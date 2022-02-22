The UWG men's basketball team will make their last road trip of the regular season on Wednesday when they travel to Pensacola, Florida for a matchup against the West Florida Argonauts that's set for 8:30 p.m.
West Georgia (13-12, 10-8 GSC) comes into Wednesday's matchup following a 61-59 loss to Alabama Huntsville on Saturday while West Florida (17-9, 11-8 GSC) comes in following a 74-67 loss to Lee on Saturday.
West Georgia is averaging 74.1 points per game on the year, good for sixth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 72.4 points per game which is good for seventh in the league. West Florida is averaging 76.4 points per game which is good for fourth in the conference while allowing 72.5 points per game which ranks eighth in the league.
Wednesday's matchup between the Wolves and the Argonauts will be the 29th meeting in the series' history. West Georgia leads the all-time series 20-18 and has won three of the last four matchups, but dropped the last meeting which took place earlier this season. In that game, UWG struggled offensively as the Wolves shot 36.9% from the field and 26.5% from three compared to West Florida's 43.4% and 41.7% shooting splits. UWF's Daniel Sofield led the Argonauts offensively with a game-high 19 points while West Georgia had five players in double figures, led by Seth Brown-Carter who finished with a team-high 15 points.
With Valdosta State and Auburn Montgomery taking losses over the weekend, West Georgia has now clinched a berth in the Gulf South Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. UWG started off the year 2-5 in the league, but a mid-season emergence that involved a six-game conference winning streak put the Wolves in position to make the tournament. The GSC Tournament will begin on March 1st with the 1-4 seeds set to host in the first round.
Guard Kadeim Jones added another 20+ point game to his resume on Saturday after a game-high 21 points against Alabama Huntsville. Jones' performance catapulted him to 10th in the conference in scoring with 15.2 points per game, and gave him his eighth 20+ point scoring game this season.
West Florida is led by sophomore Daniel Sofield. Sofield is a 6'7" combo guard who is fifth in the conference in scoring with 16.4 points per game on 52.5% shooting and 41.8% from three on 146 attempts. The sophomore has scored in double figures in 25 of the 26 games this year and has shot 50% or better in 19 games, highlighted by a season-high 24-point performance against Lee back on December 11, 2021. In six career games against West Georgia, the New Jersey native is averaging 15.5 points on 51.8% shooting and 51.6% from three.
Wendall Matthews and LaTrell Tate are also key contributors for the Argonauts. Matthews is a 6'6" forward who leads the team in rebounding, assists, and blocks with 6.4, 2.7, and 1.1 per game while sitting second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points. The Junior has a vast array of skills and it was on full display against Montevallo, earlier this month, as he put together a stat line of 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.
LaTrell Tate is a 6'0" guard who sits second on the team in scoring and assists with 9.3 and 2.6 per game. The junior is struggling with his jump shot this season as he's shooting 35.9% from the field and 31.1% from three, but he's coming into Wednesday's matchup following his best three-game scoring stretch of the season. In the last three games, Tate is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 assists, leading to two West Florida wins.
Tip-off for Wednesday is set for 8:30 p.m.
