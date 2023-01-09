CLEVELAND, Miss. – The UWG men's basketball team moved to 9-3 in the GSC on Saturday after a 75-63 win over the Delta State Statesmen.

West Georgia's (9-4, 9-3 GSC) defense was solid once again as the Wolves held Delta State (4-11, 3-9 GSC) to 37.3% shooting and 30% from three. Offensively, UWG had one of their best outing of the season, scoring 75 points on a season-high 53.7% shooting and a season-high 66.7% from three.

