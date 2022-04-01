For the first time in over 40 years, a track meet will be held on the campus of West Georgia when UWG Track and Field hosts the Inaugural UWG Legends Track Meet on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
West Georgia comes into Saturday's meet following a third-place finish at the Emory Spring Break Classic in Atlanta, Georgia, which included three individual first-place finishes.
Throws
Brandi Boddy will lead the Wolves in the Shot-Put event. Boddy has two first-place finishes this season along with one second-place finish, which is the lowest she has placed this year. Melita-Marie Roachford and Nichole Richards will join Boddy in the Shot Put, as they both finished top-15 in the Emory Spring Break Classic.
Boddy and Roachford will also compete alongside Beth Taylor in the Hammer Throw event. Roachford has dominated the Hammer Throw event this year, as the junior has collected two first-place finishes this season. Both Boddy and Roachford come into Saturday's meet following top-five finishes at the Emory Spring Break Classic with Boddy placing third, while Roachford finished right behind her in fourth.
In the throw of the Discus, UWG will be led by Roachford, Boddy, Richards, and Kailani Serapion. Roachford has never finished lower than third in the Discus event this season.
Serapion will also be the representative for West Georgia in the Javelin Throw.
Jumps
Paishence Collier, Mia Culpepper, and Lexi Walton will be the trio competing in the Long Jump. At the Emory Spring Break Classic, they all placed top-10 with Collier and Culpepper finishing second and fourth with jumps of 5.29m and 5.20m, while Walton placed 10th with a 4.79m jump.
Meghan Daniels and Haley Trammell will both participate in the Triple Jump. Daniels comes in following a 10th place finish at the Emory Spring Break classic with a 10.45m jump.
Brooklyn Kierbow will represent UWG in the Pole Vault. At the Emory Spring Break Classic, she finished sixth with a 3.00m vault.
Relays
Meghan Daniels, Kira Montefusco, Paishence Collier, and Mia Culpepper will be West Georgia's representatives in the 4x100 relay. At the Emory Spring Break Classic, the quartet claimed first-place with a time of 47.93.
Culpepper, Collier, Daniels will be joined by Shamiya Perry in the 4x400 Meter Relay. The group placed third at the Emory Spring Break Classic with a time of 4:07.85.
Sprints
Kira Montefusco and Samira Barnett will both participate in the 200 Meter dash. Montefusco placed sixth at the Emory Spring Break Classic with a time of 25.92, which was her best time of the season.
Montefusco will also compete in the 100m dash. She comes into the weekend following a third-place finish at the Emory Spring Break Classic with 12.33 time. Mia Culpepper will accompany Montefusco in the 100m dash, after finishing fifth in the previous meet with a 12.43 time.
Shamiya Perry will lead the way for West Georgia in the 400 Meter dash after setting a new personal record with a time of 1:02.46 in the previous meet.
Hurdles
The duo of Chioma Uwaomah and Ameah Richardson will compete in the 100m Hurdles. At the Emory Spring Breal Classic, Uwaomah placed in the top-15.
Mia Culpepper, Amani Achampong, and Maniyah Thomas will be the trio of Wolves participating in the 400m Hurdles. Last meet, Culpepper and Achampong finished top-10, while Thomas finished right outside the top 10, placing 11th.
Distance
Kendal Sparks will be the lone participant in the 3000m Steeplechase. At the Emory Spring Break Classic, Sparks finished third, while breaking her own personal best with a time of 12.38.15.
Sparks will also be joined by Alexa Quarles and Stephanie Beltran in the 3000m event.
Coley Branum will run solo in the 5000m run after finishing in the top-10 at the Emory Spring Break Classic, setting a new personal best with a time of 19:18.92.
Branum will also compete in the 1500m run. The sophomore is coming off a first-place finish in the event with a time of 5.26:48, which was the first first-place finish of her career.
Adela Belohlavova, Ama Ahovi, Joycelyn Tifrea, and Lillian Welter will be the tetrad of runners 800m run.
Saturday's meet is set for 9:30 a.m.
