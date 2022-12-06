Fall sports are complete and the first leg of the season series for men's and women's basketball has come and gone and the University of West Georgia holds a 4.0-2.0 lead over Valdosta State in the Red Clay Rivalry.

The Red Clay Rivalry is a yearlong series between UWG and VSU, encompassing all sports that each school sponsors. For each of the 11 sports in the rivalry, there will be one point awarded to the school who wins the majority of contests in each sport in a given season.

