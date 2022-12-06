Fall sports are complete and the first leg of the season series for men's and women's basketball has come and gone and the University of West Georgia holds a 4.0-2.0 lead over Valdosta State in the Red Clay Rivalry.
The Red Clay Rivalry is a yearlong series between UWG and VSU, encompassing all sports that each school sponsors. For each of the 11 sports in the rivalry, there will be one point awarded to the school who wins the majority of contests in each sport in a given season.
Points are awarded for all regular-season contests in all sports except men's golf and cross-country. For those sports, the highest finish at the Gulf South Conference Championships will determine the winner of the point.
West Georgia earned full points in soccer and football in 2022, with VSU getting a full point from Men's Cross Country. The two teams split a point in volleyball this fall with each team winning their respective home match.
In basketball last week, VSU got a half point with a win on the women's side while West Georgia earned a half point on the men's side.
Five total points remain in the Red Clay Rivalry, with a half point remaining for each men's and women's basketball, and full points for baseball, softball, men's golf, and women's tennis.
In baseball and softball, teams must win the three-game series to receive the full point. In the event of a cancelation that shortens a series to two games, the point can be split.
