UWG leads Gulf South in NFCA Academic Honors

One hundred twenty-seven softball student-athletes and eight teams represented the Gulf South Conference as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the 2022-23 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors.
Leading the Gulf South Conference in athletes represented was the University of West Georgia with 20 different softball players making the cut. Team GPAs and scholar-athletes are submitted by member head coaches.
Highlighting the team accolades, the GSC has eight team recognized—Alabama Huntsville, Auburn Montgomery, Lee, Shorter, Union, West Alabama, West Florida, West Georgia.
Shorter’s team GPA of 3.74 led the cohort and was sixth-best among all Division II schools honored. AUM followed at eighth-overall posting a combined 3.723 GPA. West Georgia (48th; 3.543), West Alabama (49th; 3.54) and Alabama Huntsville (50th; 3.533) were also among the top-50.
Individually, the Gulf South saw 10 of its 13 member schools had representatives named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes. West Georgia led the way with a conference-high 20 student-athletes, while AUM and Shorter followed with 19 apiece. UAH, West Alabama and Montevallo also had a double-digit number of honorees.
According to the NFCA’s full release, these rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories.
NCAA Division I led the way with 2,515 student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for 2022-23. NCAA Division III followed with 2,369 and NCAA Division II with 1,790.
Junior Colleges and NAIA came in with 944 and 666 student-athletes respectively. Penn State Brandywine and the United States Naval Academy earned seven and six scholar-athlete nods in the Other Four-Year category.
High School weighted and High School unweighted team GPA winners and scholar-athletes will be announced on Sept. 1.
NFCA Honorees
West Georgia (20): Emily Bodenheimer, Zekylah Boyd, Nicole Couvertiere, Rylee Green, Candence Hardison, Emma Helton, Hannah Hennessy, RJ Janke, Jacelyn Lahr, Sage Mickey, Emerson Miller, Carlie Monsour, Emma Nixon, Izzy Pinto, Caroline Redden, Camden Smith, Addison Sturdivant, Marrissa Thompson, Madison Vandergriff, Emma Worley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.