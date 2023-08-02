UWG leads Gulf South in NFCA Academic Honors

Heard County alum Zekylah Boyd, center, was one of a GSC-high 20 athletes from West Georgia honored as Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes.

 File Photo by Josh Cato

One hundred twenty-seven softball student-athletes and eight teams represented the Gulf South Conference as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the 2022-23 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors.

Leading the Gulf South Conference in athletes represented was the University of West Georgia with 20 different softball players making the cut. Team GPAs and scholar-athletes are submitted by member head coaches.