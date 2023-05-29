LAB

The University of West Georgia’s collaborative Materials Science Lab aims to provide chemistry and physics students with interdisciplinary skills to translate into varying branches of scientific knowledge in a hands-on learning environment that takes them beyond the classroom.

“Most modern research in any aspect of science is very interdisciplinary,” said Associate Professor of Chemistry Dr. Martin McPhail. “Our hope with this lab is to facilitate interdisciplinary research by housing multiple facilities in one place.”

