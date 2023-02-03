A vision nearly three years in the making has become a reality for student-athletes at the University of West Georgia.
In the summer of 2020, UWG president Dr. Brendan Kelly cast a vision to improve healthy eating on campus. Student-athletes were at the forefront of that idea, as a heavy workout and practice load combined with limited resources present a challenge with nutrition and healthy eating.
Fast-forward to the summer of 2022 and that vision has become a reality, not only for student-athletes but for all students at UWG with the launch of the Fuel for Performance Station at West Commons.
"The Fuel for Performance Station at West Commons is a collaboration between DineWest, Athletics, and UWG's Center for Integrative Health and Wellness program," said Dr. Morris Council, UWG Faculty Athletic Representative. "We are proud of the outcomes we have achieved over the last six months and this only advances our commitment to providing a world class experience for our student-athletes. I am excited to see this program grow and flourish."
Designed to promote healthy dietary and nutritional choices, the Fuel for Performance Station offers lean proteins and a variety of vegetables, and complex carbohydrates. This service is available to all students but was designed to meet the unique needs of elite athletes.
But Fuel for Performance was just one of three goals within the initial phase of this collaborative effort. The second goal was a Protein Program where student-athletes would have protein powder and recovery snacks will be provided throughout the year. The program includes a shaker cup for each student-athlete and with the assistance of DineWest, UWG secured protein powder and fueling snacks to support its 14 varsity sports and championship cheer programs.
"The first goal when President Kelly arrived at UWG, one of his priorities was a much-needed boost in nutrition," Council said. "The Protein Program is the heart and soul of that initial investment in our student-athlete experience."
The final goal was to provide educational programming for student-athletes, particularly incoming freshmen. Education classes for current first-year students will begin in the Spring 2023 semester. Topics will be created by need and interest.
Based on a collaboration with the College of Education Health and Community Wellness program, the educational piece of the program will be coordinated by Melissa Brillhart. Brillhart is a seasoned registered dietician and certified health coach with a successful history of working in the industry.
"We would not be where we are today with our nutrition program without the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of this outstanding nutrition group," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "I would like to personally thank David Haase, Morris Council, Joey Mancayo, Bridgette Stewart, Carri Stewart, Logan Frey, and Melissa Brillhart for their tireless work in making this program a reality."
The work with the UWG Athletics nutrition program continues, as additional phases and projects will be announced in the future.
