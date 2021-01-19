UWG ladies fall twice to Montevallo

Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia women’s basketball team ran into a buzzsaw this weekend at The Coliseum.
The Wolves fell in a pair of Gulf South Conference East affairs to red-hot Montevallo — an 89-71 decision on Friday and a 91-74 contest on Saturday — as the visitors avenged their season-opening loss to UWG and stretched their win streak to five in a row. In Saturday’s showdown, Montevallo torched the nylon offensively and also reaped the reward of a lopsided free-throw differential.
The Falcons (5-2, 5-2 GSC East) shot 19 free throws to UWG’s two in the first half and at one point in the third quarter the margin was 27 attempts to four in the Falcons’ favor.
UWG head coach Scott Groninger knew what his squad was up against entering the outing and he thought his ballclub played much better than it did the previous night, but there were just too many variables going against the Wolves (4-5, 4-5).
“I told our team after the game that if we’ll keep our heads about ourselves, we’ve got to figure out how to get those rebounds,” Groninger said. “(Marisa) Snodgrass, even though she only scores 11, I just felt like she dominated the game because of her quickness, and we’ve got to help and she just makes good decisions. They’re a veteran group. I actually picked them to win the league before the season started because they had a lot scoring back.”
Following a competitive first half that saw the Wolves trailing 42-37 at the break, the third quarter started off as a see-saw affair before the Falcons began to pull away toward the end of the period by building as much as a 14-point advantage.
The Wolves entered the fourth quarter down 70-59 and cut the lead to single digits in the opening minute, but the Falcons simply had too much firepower offensively, going 19-of-35 (54%) from the floor in the second half and placing five scorers in double-figures offensively. UM’s Jordan Jones led all scorers with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Savannah Lee followed up her 27-point effort from Friday night with 22 points and 11 boards. Kiya Sain (12 points), Snodgrass (11 points, 9 assists) and Jennifer Andrew (10 points) also posted double digits.
For the game, Montevallo attempted 28 free throws, knocking down 21 of them.
Hampered by foul trouble throughout the game and already down two starters due to injury, Groninger had to dig deep into his bench on Saturday as the game progressed.
Zaria Bankston led the offensive charge for UWG with 16 points and six assists, while Lanee’ Edwards posted 15 points with six rebounds, CeCe Carter scored 11 points with five rebounds in just 23 minutes of action before fouling out and Mariah Holder added 11 points off the bench.
In the paint, Jayda Dooley had a solid effort with 10 points and five rebounds and Morgan Perkins pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with four points.
“I thought CeCe had two incredibly tough calls where she was getting away with her hands up. Both calls were pretty difficult. That’s certainly a factor in the outcome of the game. We played her only 23 minutes,” Groninger said of the foul trouble. “But I thought Mariah gave us a big boost off the bench. Nijeria (Jordan) did some good things. Kealy (Wilson) got her uniform wet a little bit. So we’ll look for some better things as we go forward.”
In Friday’s opener, the Falcons used a major momentum swing at the end of the first half and fended off a huge third-quarter surge by the Wolves to close out the contest.
Groninger targeted first-half turnovers as his team’s undoing on a night where the Wolves struggled to find any kind of rhythm offensively.
“I thought it was a pretty poor performance offensively for us. Seventeen turnovers in the first half. I thought we hung our heads,” Groninger said. “I was pleased with the third quarter because we battled. It was a two-point game and we gave up the bucket to go to four and then they got it to six and we never climbed back in.”
The Wolves were bit by the turnover bug in the first half, committing 10 in the opening quarter and 17 for the half, the last of which led to a buzzer-beating 3-point heave from Montevallo’s Michaella Edwards to give the visitors a 41-26 advantage at the break.
Edwards picked off an inbounds pass with two seconds remaining and made it past halfcourt before firing up a running 3-pointer from well behind the arc, sending the Wolves into the locker room on a frustrating note. It marked Edwards’ only field goal of the entire game.
“Those turnovers aren’t forced. They’re just really careless, not being focused and protecting the basketball. We’ve got to do better at that,” Groninger said.
In the second half, Montevallo built as much as a 19-point lead early in the third quarter before the Wolves erupted on a 17-4 run to close out the period, pulling within four points at 56-52 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
Montevallo regained control from there, though, scoring seven quick points to stretch the lead back to 11. The Wolves cut it to nine midway through the fourth quarter, but would never get any closer.
UWG senior guard Tahya Campbell left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. With junior guard Taylor Brown already out with a shoulder injury, it puts the Wolves in a difficult position moving forward without two key ball-handlers and upperclassmen.
“I’m sure (Campbell) is going to be out these next couple of games. With Taylor being out, those are tough things to overcome,” Groninger said. “But that’s the team we have right now. And I’m not expecting any excuses from anybody. We’ll just try to get better.”
Valencia Carroll led the Wolves offensively with 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while Bankston posted 15 points with nine assists and Carter also reached double-figures offensively with 12 points. Dooley pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with six points, four blocked shots and three steals and Perkins also recorded double-digit rebounds with 10 caroms and six points.
Lee served as a model of efficiency for Montevallo, scoring a game-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting in only 22 minutes of action. She was 9-for-9 from two-point range and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
