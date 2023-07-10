UWG introduces new ticket option for the fall

UWG Athletics announced last weekend a new family date night option for football games this fall, with seating on The Porch, food, drinks and babysitting services included.

 UWG Athletics

West Georgia Athletics announced last weekend that a unique family experience is coming to University Stadium in the fall of 2023, as they are introducing a new option for watching Wolves football called "The Pack Porch."

The option is said to be "a family date night with UWG football." Per the release, families who take advantage of this ticket will have the opportunity to watch Wolves Football from the comfort of The Porch, which is connected to UWG's Athletic Operations Building overlooking the South End zone at University Stadium. 