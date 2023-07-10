UWG introduces new ticket option for the fall

West Georgia Athletics announced last weekend that a unique family experience is coming to University Stadium in the fall of 2023, as they are introducing a new option for watching Wolves football called "The Pack Porch."
The option is said to be "a family date night with UWG football." Per the release, families who take advantage of this ticket will have the opportunity to watch Wolves Football from the comfort of The Porch, which is connected to UWG's Athletic Operations Building overlooking the South End zone at University Stadium.
The premium experience may include food, drinks, a fantastic view of the Wolves on the field, and most importantly for families, babysitting services throughout the game.
Individual tickets are also available to watch Wolves' football from The Porch, and these will be $65, which includes food and drinks.
For families, babysitter services will be available á la carte. The full "Paws on the Porch" package, which includes both tickets and babysitting for the game for a family with up to two children is a combined $135.
The Paws on the Porch experience includes babysitting, food, and two drinks with a cash bar available. For larger families, the cost is $10 per additional child.
For the Limestone game on August 31, UWG Athletics is offering this premium experience to fans for just $100 through July. Those interested in purchasing this opportunity to see the Wolves as a family in a new way are urged to contact Matt Cooke at mcooke@westga.edu.
