UWG hosts West Florida one day early

Following a midweek loss to the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes, the University of West Georgia baseball team will have a quick turnaround as they welcome in the West Florida Argonauts for a three game GSC series.
The series concludes Friday with a single game at noon.
The Wolves (25-8, 13-5 GSC) suffered one of their worst losses during the season on Tuesday, but have a very good chance to right the ship this weekend in one of their final GSC series at home. Tuesday marked just the seventh time the Wolves were held to single digits in the hit column since March 1, and the 17 runs allowed is tied for the most given up this season.
Going back to their last GSC series against Christian Brothers, UWG hit over .400 in all three games and allowed just six hits in the series sweep, and dating back their last three GSC series, the Wolves are 6-3 in those games.
The Wolves are batting .327 against conference opponents, tops in the GSC, and post a team ERA of 4.25, second in the GSC. UWG also ranks top five in hits, doubles, home runs, and RBI's in conference games. Anthony Calabro also loves playing GSC opponents, as the St. Johns, FL native is hitting an even .500 in those 18 games with 29 hits, six doubles, and seven home runs.
Overall, Logan Fink had an impressive midweek showing despite the final score, going 3-4 with a double. On the mound, Ezra Brown has thrown 9.2 innings against conference opponents, allowing just two runs on 10 strikeouts, and posting a 1.86 ERA.
The Argos (19-14, 10-8 GSC) currently sit in fourth place in the GSC standings, and look to continue to rise this weekend, coming off a huge weekend where they won a series over first place Montevallo. A .293 batting average has UWF inside the top five in the conference, and post the best ERA in the conference at 3.59.
Darian McDowell leads the way offensively with a .355 average, but has struggled in the past five games, going 3-17 in those five games with a double and a home run. The big three of their staff, Dalton Neuschwander, Kade Manderschied, and Major Posey have started the bulk of the games, combining for a 13-3 record with 147 innings pitched and just 47 runs allowed, and opponents are hitting just .211 combined.
The Wolves are currently on a five game losing streak against the Argos, and have not won a regular season series against UWF since 2008.
