UWG hosts West Florida one day early

Due to weather, UWG's series with West Florida was moved up to Thursday and will conclude on Friday with a single game at noon. Pictured is pitcher Bay Witcher.

 UWG ATHLETICS

Following a midweek loss to the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes, the University of West Georgia baseball team will have a quick turnaround as they welcome in the West Florida Argonauts for a three game GSC series.

The series concludes Friday with a single game at noon.

