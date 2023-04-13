The presidents of two higher education institutions from different parts of the country – both of whom are communications scholars – were recently discussing the lost tradition of lively discourse and the expression of opposing ideas.

They soon realized that they could bridge the 800-mile gap between their institutions and breathe new life into civil and civic discourse. What resulted from their conversations was The Great Debate at the University of West Georgia, featuring students from UWG, Westminster College in Pennsylvania and the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowering (JADE).

