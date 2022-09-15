The UWG Theatre Company's first production of 2022-2023 “All Things Possible” Season: the critically acclaimed and award-winning comedy The One Act Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.
According to a release issued by the Univeristy of West Georgia's Theater Department, the slapstick comic style of this show makes the production good fun for all, promising laughs amidst the utter catastrophe onstage.
The UWG Theatre Company produces performances of this comedy of errors, showing that it’s not only possible to have such an impossibly blunderous performance, but that it also may be possible for something good — or, perhaps more aptly put, — entertaining to come out of mistakes.
The One Act Play That Goes Wrong follows the cast and crew of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a group of thespians fresh off of such magnificent performances as The Lion and the Wardrobe and James and the Peach (later renamed James! Where’s Your Peach? due to unforeseen circumstances concerning the production). In this attempted performance of the fictitious whodunit The Murder at Haversham Manor, the Drama Society is faced with the challenge of reaching the final curtain call of a show that goes very, very wrong. Through misplaced props, forgotten lines, and endless other mishaps of hilarious proportions, the Cornley thespians must persevere, even when everything that can possibly go wrong—does!
The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong will be performed on the Townsend Center Mainstage from September 28 - October 1 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on October 2 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for faculty, staff, and guests, $5 for students with UWG ID, and $7 for seniors. For more information about the UWG Theatre Company, visit us at https://www.westga.edu/theatre or call us at (678) 839-4700. For more ticket information, please call the Townsend Center Box Office at 678-839-4722, or go to townsendcenter.org to purchase tickets.
