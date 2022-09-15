COMEDY OF ERRORS

The UWG Theatre Company's first production of 2022-2023 “All Things Possible” Season: the critically acclaimed and award-winning comedy The One Act Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

According to a release issued by the Univeristy of West Georgia's Theater Department, the slapstick comic style of this show makes the production good fun for all, promising laughs amidst the utter catastrophe onstage.

