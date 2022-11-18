Josh Waldrep

In an effort to honor the memory of Josh Waldrep, the UWG Department of Athletics and the women's basketball program have moved Saturday's basketball game against Clark Atlanta to a 10 a.m. tip-off.

Josh Waldrep was a UWG Athletics staff member who passed away on Thursday. Josh served UWG for nearly five years in The Coliseum and other athletic venues and in his time there, he never met a stranger. He was known for his smile and contagious laughter.

