In an effort to honor the memory of Josh Waldrep, the UWG Department of Athletics and the women's basketball program have moved Saturday's basketball game against Clark Atlanta to a 10 a.m. tip-off.
Josh Waldrep was a UWG Athletics staff member who passed away on Thursday. Josh served UWG for nearly five years in The Coliseum and other athletic venues and in his time there, he never met a stranger. He was known for his smile and contagious laughter.
"Josh was a tremendous colleague that added significant value to the University of West Georgia," said Deputy Athletic Director Trent Ross, who first hired Josh in 2018. "He brightened every room he entered, and we will greatly miss his presence."
The move in start time will enable UWG's athletics staff members to attend the visitation and Celebration of Life Services for Josh. Visitation will take place from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Celebration of Life to follow.
To further honor Josh's memory, UWG Athletics will be offering free admission to anyone who attends Saturday's game against Clark Atlanta. Use the promo code "JOSH" to access a free ticket to the Wolves' women's basketball game.
"We thank Clark Atlanta University and the Gulf South Conference for accommodating our request to honor Josh," added Ross.
