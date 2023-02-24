University of West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael announced Thursday the resignation of head soccer coach Stacey Balaam, who accepted a Division I, Power Five assistant coach position.
"Coach Balaam has left an indelible mark on the Women's Soccer program at the University of West Georgia. She has built a foundation here for success both on and off the field. Her legacy is embodied in the young women she has impacted through her time here", said Carmichael. "She will be undoubtedly be missed by many, including myself. That being said we are supportive of her next step and, personally speaking, I look forward to cheering for her future successes."
Balaam leaves West Georgia after six years at the helm of the program to take the Associate Head Coach position at SEC power Vanderbilt University.
"I was truly conflicted in my decision because of what we have built in my time here," Balaam said. "But this is an opportunity that is a dream for any coach and I couldn't pass it up."
After taking over the UWG program prior to the 2017 season, Balaam concluded her time with a 40-47-11 overall record that included an appearance in the Gulf South Conference finals in 2021.
Balaam will remain at West Georgia until early March before leaving for Nashville. A national search for the next head soccer coach will begin immediately.
