WSOC Stacey Balaam

UWG's women's soccer coach Stacey Balaam is departing to become an Associate Head Coach at Vanderbilt.

 UWG ATHLETICS

University of West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael announced Thursday the resignation of head soccer coach Stacey Balaam, who accepted a Division I, Power Five assistant coach position.

"Coach Balaam has left an indelible mark on the Women's Soccer program at the University of West Georgia. She has built a foundation here for success both on and off the field. Her legacy is embodied in the young women she has impacted through her time here", said Carmichael. "She will be undoubtedly be missed by many, including myself. That being said we are supportive of her next step and, personally speaking, I look forward to cheering for her future successes."

